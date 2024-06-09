A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (29 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

79% of those elected in 6th upazila polls are businessmen: TIB

Around 79% of the candidates elected in the sixth upazila parishad elections are businessmen, with 150 [12.37%] having assets over Tk1 crore, according to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Banks to remain open on 14, 15, 16 June in industrial areas

Banks have been asked to continue operation on 14, 15, 16 June to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

Constable Kawsar who killed colleague at Gulshan diplomatic area placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted the police a seven-day remand for constable Kawsar Ali, who reportedly shot another constable in the Baridhara diplomatic zone in Gulshan late Saturday. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shakil Ahammad granted the remand following a hearing on a 10-day remand plea from police.

MP Azim murder: Police arrests Jhenidah AL leader

Police have arrested Kazi Kamal Ahmed, aka Gas Babu, an Awami League (AL) leader from Jhenaidah, in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Anwarul Azim Anar.

India's Modi sworn in as prime minister for historic third term

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, but as a restive coalition's head after a shock poll setback that will test his ability to ensure policy certainty in the world's most populous nation.

6,000 more doctors to be recruited to fill vacant posts: Health minister

Some 6,000 more doctors will be recruited to fill the vacant posts in the healthcare sector, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told the parliament today (9 June).

Israel pounds central Gaza as Palestinian death toll in hostage rescue raid rises to 274

Israeli forces pounded central Gaza anew on Sunday, a day after killing 274 Palestinians during a hostage rescue raid, and tanks advanced into further areas of Rafah in an apparent bid to seal off part of the southern city, residents and Hamas media said.