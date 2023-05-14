At a glance: Impacts of Cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh

Let us take a look into the adverse impacts and preventive measures taken for the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha that started crossing the coastal district of Cox's Bazar and the neighbouring country Myanmar's north coast with speeds of up to 215kmph on Sunday morning (14 May).

1. Total 21 Bangladesh Navy ships, helicopters and MPAs readies for post-disaster emergency rescue, relief ops

2. Flights grounded at Shah Amanat International Airport of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar Airport

3. Gas supply from two floating LNG terminals in Moheshkhali suspended; shortage across the country

4. Electricity production fell drastically resulting in countrywide load shedding to the tune of over 2000MW

5. SSC, equivalent exams scheduled for Sunday and Monday (14, 15 May) under 6 education boards were postponed

6. BIWTA announced suspension of services of all types of water vessels across the country due to inclement weather due to the severe cyclonic storm Mocha

7. Govt launched National Helpline 333 to provide crucial support and information regarding the cyclone

8. BTRC opened control room to deal with various issues related to the cyclone – can be contacted at +8801552-202854 and +8801552-202886

9. Around 1.87 lakh people moved into Cox's Bazar's 576 cyclone shelters till Saturday evening

10. As many as 4,303 people have moved into shelters in Saint Martin and over 2,500 people evacuated from the island to safety shelters in Teknaf and adjacent areas

11. Over 4 lakh people evacuated to shelters, over 1,000 shelters opened and 16,500 volunteers deployed in Ctg

12. More than 4,500 volunteers deployed for assisting Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar