Glad to work with GCA as special representative for climate, health: Saima Wazed

Bangladesh

UNB
11 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:58 pm

Related News

Glad to work with GCA as special representative for climate, health: Saima Wazed

UNB
11 October, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), an international organisation working as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, has welcomed Saima Wazed Putul as its special representative for climate and health.

"We welcome Dr Saima Wazed as GCA's special representative for climate and health," GCA wrote on X, formerly known as twitter on Wednesday.

With over two decades of professional work and advocacy in public health regionally and globally, Dr Wazed is a strong ally in helping the most vulnerable adapt to climate health risks, GCA mentioned.

"Very pleased to be working with GCA as special representative for climate and health," Saima wrote in reply to GCA comments.

Saima Wazed has been nominated by the Government of Bangladesh for the post of Regional Director of World Health Organization's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

WHO SEARO is one of the six regional offices of the WHO, composed of representatives of the member states.

Saima Wazed, appointed as WHO's Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in South-East Asia region in 2017, is a licensed school psychologist. She is the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She has been involved in advocacy for supporting the needs of people with disabilities since 2009. She is an expert on neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health, and an accomplished speaker and author.

Top News

saima wazed / Climate / Global Center on Adaptation (GCA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

10m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World