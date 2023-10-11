Glad to work with GCA as special representative for climate, health: Saima Wazed

Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), an international organisation working as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions, has welcomed Saima Wazed Putul as its special representative for climate and health.

"We welcome Dr Saima Wazed as GCA's special representative for climate and health," GCA wrote on X, formerly known as twitter on Wednesday.

With over two decades of professional work and advocacy in public health regionally and globally, Dr Wazed is a strong ally in helping the most vulnerable adapt to climate health risks, GCA mentioned.

"Very pleased to be working with GCA as special representative for climate and health," Saima wrote in reply to GCA comments.

Saima Wazed has been nominated by the Government of Bangladesh for the post of Regional Director of World Health Organization's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

WHO SEARO is one of the six regional offices of the WHO, composed of representatives of the member states.

Saima Wazed, appointed as WHO's Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in South-East Asia region in 2017, is a licensed school psychologist. She is the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She has been involved in advocacy for supporting the needs of people with disabilities since 2009. She is an expert on neurodevelopmental disorders and mental health, and an accomplished speaker and author.