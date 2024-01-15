Give utmost effort to control prices of essentials: PM says in first meet of new cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Monday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued several directives during her address at the first meeting of the new cabinet on Monday, including efforts to control the prices of daily essentials.

"Adequate supply of those products that experience an increase in demand during the month of Ramadan has to be ensured," said the premier while addressing the maiden Cabinet meeting since the formation of the new government after the January 7 election.

To fulfill the ruling party's election manifesto, the prime minister directed the relevant ministries to formulate, implement, and monitor action plans.

She also emphasised ensuring that agricultural production is not hampered in any way and directed the establishment of warehouses to preserve agricultural produce.

She directed the completion of projects in the final stages by allocating the necessary funds.

Additionally, she emphasised considering people's needs when undertaking new projects.