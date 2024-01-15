Give utmost effort to control prices of essentials: PM says in first meet of new cabinet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:40 pm

Related News

Give utmost effort to control prices of essentials: PM says in first meet of new cabinet

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Monday. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Monday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued several directives during her address at the first meeting of the new cabinet on Monday, including efforts to control the prices of daily essentials.

"Adequate supply of those products that experience an increase in demand during the month of Ramadan has to be ensured," said the premier while addressing the maiden Cabinet meeting since the formation of the new government after the January 7 election.

To fulfill the ruling party's election manifesto, the prime minister directed the relevant ministries to formulate, implement, and monitor action plans.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She also emphasised ensuring that agricultural production is not hampered in any way and directed the establishment of warehouses to preserve agricultural produce.

She directed the completion of projects in the final stages by allocating the necessary funds.

Additionally, she emphasised considering people's needs when undertaking new projects.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

2h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

6h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

6h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

1h | Videos
Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

2h | Videos
Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

3h | Videos
Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

4h | Videos