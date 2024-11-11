Give public interests top priority: Asif urges officials

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has urged officials of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives to give utmost priority to public interests while performing their duties.

He made the remarks while exchanging views with the officials after taking charge of the ministry at its conference room, said a press release.

Outgoing adviser A Hassan Ariff congratulated Asif Mahmud saying, "It's not a routine government, it's a revolutionary government. Our main task is to build a discrimination free Bangladesh."

He said the mass movement of 2024 was not only limited to Dhaka. Like 1971, the 2024 movement jolted the whole country.

He praised the sincerity and efficiency of every employee of the ministry in discharging their duties.

Asif Mahmud laid importance on continuity of the ministry work saying, maintaining continuity and working with efficiency is the big challenge of the present time.

He said the experience of the seniors should be utilised while transforming duties in public welfare which would be considered as an example for future.

Pointing out the huge involvement of the ministry with common people, the adviser said people are the biggest source of power for carrying out the public welfare activities.

"We want to set an example of our service for public welfare," Asif said.

Yesterday, the interim government reshuffled the portfolio of Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, giving him the responsibility of the Ministry of LGRD and Cooperatives along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Earlier, he was in charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Additional Secretary of the LGRD ministry Md Nazrul Islam chaired the charge taking ceremony while senior officials of the ministry and heads of various departments were present.