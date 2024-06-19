'Give our house back or shoot us': Cox’s Bazar family stages 10-day hunger strike in Dhaka

A Cox's Bazar man, his pregnant wife and two children have been staging a hunger strike in front of the National Press Club for 10 days in hopes of getting back their house and land from the hands of occupiers.

The protesters are Didarul Alam, son of Sultan Ahmed of Tetia area of Khurushkul union in sadar upazila, his eight-month pregnant wife Jannatul Ferdous, two children Saik Sultan Turab, 7, and Naushin Nazat, 2.

"Either the district administration will return us our house or shoot us to death," Didarul told The Business Standard today (19 June).

According to Didarul, his four acres of land, including his house and a fish farm, have been taken over by Jahangir Kashem, a local leader of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam in 2021 and local authorities aren't taking any actions against the occupiers. Frustrated at the authorities' inaction, he came to Dhaka to stage the protest.

"My wife is eight months pregnant, and I have two children. We have no other way to survive.

"I will continue the hunger strike until our demands are met, even if we die in the process," he said.

Earlier in 2021, Didarul staged a hunger strike at the deputy commissioner's office in Cox's Bazar but to no avail.

He also alleged the police refused to register a case over the incident.

Besides, he accused Jahangir of attacking him several times for trying to get his land and house back.

"I have filed complaints with various government agencies and officials, but have not received any resolution," Didarul said, adding that he is now seeking justice from the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Jahangir has denied the allegations brought against him and claimed Didarul is his cousin. "I have no land dispute with him."

Didarul, however, said he is not related to Jahangir.

"Didarul's house, which he claims I vandalised, is actually a small hut on the embankment of the Water Development Board. The project authorities demolished it because it was obstructing the movement on the road," said Jahangir.

He further said, "The lands claimed by Didarul are government khas land. According to locals, some government khas lands in Tetia area are under the occupation of Abul Kashem High School.

"Didarul's elder brother had taken some of the land on lease from the school committee. A few years after taking the lease, they were claiming the lands as their own.

"In view of the similar complaint three years ago, Didarul could not show any kind of documents and evidence to the administration officials regarding the ownership of the land."

Speaking about the allegations, Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibuzzaman said, "I have been in this police station for six months. I don't know anything about what happened three and a half years ago. We will look into the matter."

Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent Mahafuzul Islam said, "Since joining, no one named Didarul has approached me with any complaint. However, land-related issues should be resolved through the court or the district administration."