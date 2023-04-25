Girl rescued from Faridpur brothel after calling 999

A 19-year-old ended up in a brothel in Faridpur two months ago after falling into the clutches of brokers who promised her a job.

She is a resident of Ambar Baparipara under Lama Thana of Bandarban.

On Monday (24 April) around 8:30pm she called the National Emergency Service 999 and sought the help of the police.

999 call operator Constable Barkat Sheikh received the call and immediately reported the matter to the Faridpur Kotwali police station. 999 dispatcher ASI Milton Bala kept in constant contact with the concerned police station and the caller to get updates on the police activity.

A team of Faridpur Kotwali police station immediately went to the spot after receiving the news.

Later, SI Naeem, leading the police team of Kotwali police station, told 999 that they rescued the 19-year-old girl and brought her to the police station.

Later, when the parents of the caller were informed. When they reached the police station the police handed over the girl to them.

Further legal action is pending in this matter.