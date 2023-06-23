Girl Guides Association presents 'Neel Kamal Award' to primary students

The Bangladesh Girls Guides Association on Friday awarded "Neel Kamal Award" to 16 primary students selected from 10 regions of the country.

The students have won this award by participating in the "Halde Pakhi" programme of the association.

The award ceremony was held at the Girl Guide Auditorium in Bailey Road, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Girl Guides Association Advisor and former senior secretary Juena Aziz attended the event as the chief guest and awarded certificates and badges to the students.

Congratulating and wishing those who have received the award this year, she said that it is very gratifying and important to start this kind of award.

She expressed hope that this event will be held on a larger scale later and called upon the students to come forward to build a smart and golden Bangladesh.

National Commissioner of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association and president at the event Kazi Jebunnesa Begum thanked the government and the ministry of primary and mass education.

The stage was attended by Sabina Ferdous, deputy national commissioner (administration), Professor Yasmin Ahmed, deputy national commissioner (programme), Bela Rani Sarkar, commissioner of the Halde Pakhi programme of the Girl Guides Association.