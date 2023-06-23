Girl Guides Association presents 'Neel Kamal Award' to primary students

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

Girl Guides Association presents 'Neel Kamal Award' to primary students

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 10:06 pm
Girl Guides Association presents &#039;Neel Kamal Award&#039; to primary students

The Bangladesh Girls Guides Association on Friday awarded "Neel Kamal Award" to 16 primary students selected from 10 regions of the country.

The students have won this award by participating in the "Halde Pakhi" programme of the association.

The award ceremony was held at the Girl Guide Auditorium in Bailey Road, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Girl Guides Association Advisor and former senior secretary Juena Aziz attended the event as the chief guest and awarded certificates and badges to the students.

Congratulating and wishing those who have received the award this year, she said that it is very gratifying and important to start this kind of award.

She expressed hope that this event will be held on a larger scale later and called upon the students to come forward to build a smart and golden Bangladesh.

National Commissioner of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association and president at the event Kazi Jebunnesa Begum thanked the government and the ministry of primary and mass education.

The stage was attended by Sabina Ferdous, deputy national commissioner (administration), Professor Yasmin Ahmed, deputy national commissioner (programme), Bela Rani Sarkar, commissioner of the Halde Pakhi programme of the Girl Guides Association.

Award / girl guides

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

8h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

10h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

10h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed