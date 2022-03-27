Girl dies after passing out during school assembly

A ninth-grader died after losing consciousness during a routine school assembly and PT in the capital on Sunday.

The deceased, Sheron Susanna Mallick, was a student of Holy Cross Girls School and College.

She was taken to St John Vianney Hospital, adjacent to the school campus, soon after being found unconscious where doctors declared her dead, according to police officials.

"The incident took place around 7:30am on the school playground and we were informed of it around noon," Apurbo Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station, told The Business Standard.

In the meantime, the school authorities in a statement said Sheron "was ill" for the past three years, but they did not provide any details on her health condition.

The statement said she was taking treatments for her illness. But she was very interested in coming to school, which led the girl's parents to accompany her to the campus.

However, on Sunday, "All of a sudden during the assembly period before classes began, she fell and was taken to hospital. She even talked with her parents there. Later, she passed away," added the statement.

Corresponding with the school authorities, Tejgaon Police Station's Inspector (investigation) Shah Alam, told TBS, "The student had been physically ill and her family was aware of it. Most of the time she was accompanied by her parents, and they were present when she fell on the ground."

Her parents took her body, Alam said, adding that they did not want an autopsy to be performed.

Apurbo Hasan of Tejgaon Police Station said Sheron's family did not file any complaints against the school authorities. "We will investigate the matter if they file a complaint," he added.

Meanwhile, allegations have arisen that the school authorities continued with the assembly, while a senseless Sheron was lying on the ground, instead of treating her immediately.

Father of a student of the school, who was present on the school premises during the assembly, alleged that she had remained on the ground for around 10 minutes after losing consciousness.

"Two songs were performed after the girl fell on the ground. No one was allowed to touch her for at least 10 minutes and she was taken to the hospital only when her body started turning blue," he told TBS.

He also claimed that Sheron's parents were not present at the school compound when she lost consciousness and met with her at the hospital.

TBS could not reach the Sheron's family for their comments on the matter.