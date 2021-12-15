Gifts from President: What Kovind brings for Hasina!

Visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has brought cakes, sweetmeats and biscuits specially made at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



President Kovind also shared his delight over mangoes sent by Prime Minister Hasina and said those were "very sweet and tasty."



State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said this mentioning that the Prime Minister gladly received the sweetmeats, cakes and biscuits from the Indian President.



India's leading media widely reported on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's gift of sweet Haribhanga mango that had been sent to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders in India in July this year.



Some of the Indian media described the gift as "mango diplomacy" while Dhaka says it is just sharing happiness with friends and neighbours in this historic year.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met the Indian President on Wednesday. This is the Indian President's first visit to Bangladesh.



At the invitation of President Abdul Hamid, the Indian President will attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh, closing ceremony of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations on Thursday.



On the third day of his visit on Friday, the President of India will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated section of the "Kali Mondir" at Ramna.



He expressed his interest in exchanging views with the members of the relevant committee of the temple.



The Indian president will leave Dhaka for Delhi on Friday noon.



Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a state visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March, 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.



Dr Momen said such a high-level visit between Bangladesh and India in 2021 will be mentioned in gold letters as a milestone chapter in the existing relations between the two countries.



