Giant Agro Processing opens onion cold storage in Mymensingh

To address the issue of onion shortage despite surplus production, the Giant Agro Processing Ltd (GAPL) has set up a new onion cold storage facility in Mymensingh.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid inaugurated the cold storage today (2 May).

At the storage, onions will be sorted by size using automated machines and packed into wooden crates before being stored in the cold storage. The temperature, humidity, and other factors will be controlled using technology provided by the Netherlands government.

The onions can be stored for up to 7-8 months. The initial capacity of the facility is 400 tonnes.

"Currently, our annual onion production is around 35 lakh tonnes and the demand is around 28-30 lakh tonnes. However, Bangladesh has been suffering from a long-standing shortage of onions and price fluctuations," the minister told The Business Standard.

"Despite being a surplus producer of onions, our inability to ensure year-round availability due to inadequate storage facilities has made us dependent on imports. This has increased the volatility of our onion market and created a lot of political pressure.

"This cold storage is a collaborative effort of a consortium of Dutch and Bangladeshi companies through the Dutch government and the Onion Impact Cluster initiative, marking a new chapter in the journey of our onion industry," he added.

The minister further said the goal of this partnership was to harness the expertise, technology, and innovative solutions of the Dutch to increase onion productivity and storage facilities in Bangladesh.

Firoz M Hasan, managing director of GAPL, said, "For the private sector to invest in onion cold storage on a large scale, government support is needed.

"For example, many companies in the Netherlands want to provide machinery and technology, and take the money in installments. The government needs to facilitate this policy so that investment becomes easier," he added.

Irma Van Dueren, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, said, "Today we celebrate onion storage. There are more opportunities for collaboration. The initiative of the onion storage project collaboration will continue all the time."

According to the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association, there are more than 400 cold storage in the country, which are mainly used for potato storage.

Earlier in 2004, Fazlur Rahman, an entrepreneur in Rajshahi, had set up an onion cold storage. The 3,000-tonne capacity storage, built at a cost of around Tk15 crore, was but it eventually closed down due to consecutive annual losses.

After a long time, the Giant Group has again set up a new onion cold storage, albeit on a smaller scale.

Since 2020, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has been attempting to establish an onion cold storage, but the project has yet to materialise.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the country produces 35 lakh tonnes of onions annually, which is more than the demand. However, due to 20-40% post-harvest losses, the supply of usable onions comes down to 25 lakh tonnes.

As a result, at least another 5-7 lakh tonnes of onions are imported every year to meet the demand.

Most of the imports come from India.