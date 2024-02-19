Ghanaian foreign minister in Dhaka

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana, arrived in Dhaka on Monday.

The delegation, led by the foreign minister, was received by Director General (Africa) A F M Zahid Ul Islam at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Ghanaian delegates have come to Dhaka for a bilateral visit and will have several meetings during their stay to discuss the issues of common interests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.