Getting justice constitutional right of people: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said getting justice is a constitutional right of people and the word justice is closely related to peace, stability, human rights and rule of law.
 
"Basic foundation to build a happy, prosperous and country of durable economy is peace, stability, human rights and rule of law," he said at the inauguration ceremony of 151th Refresher Course for judicial magistrates and metropolitan magistrates at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.
 
Emphasising on strengthening the training activities to build an efficient judiciary, the law minister said we are giving importance in local training along with providing foreign training to the judges.
 
"Earlier there were no system of providing training on magistracy and criminal justice system after the posting of judges in judicial magistracy. This is the first time JATI is organising such a training course for newly posted judicial magistrates and metropolitan magistrates, it will continue in future," Anisul Huq added.
 
The law minister thanked JATI director general of Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana for organising the course, adding, it was possible because of enhanced competency of the institute.
 
"A total of 1,329 assistant judges have been appointed from 2009 to 2022. Apart from these, the process is on to appoint 103 judges through 15th Bangladesh Judicial Service (BJS) and another 100 through 16th BJS exam," he further said.

Law Minister Anisul Haq

