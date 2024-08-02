'GET UP STAND UP': Bands, musicians to gather at Rabindra Sarobar in solidarity with students

Miraz Hossain
02 August, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 12:10 am

Photo: Facebook profile of Kaaktaal
Photo: Facebook profile of Kaaktaal

Various bands and musicians will gather in solidarity with the students at Rabindra Sarobar in Dhanmondi 8/A tomorrow (3 August) at 3 PM.

Through their songs, they will express their support for the current movement, various artists and bands said in posts made from their respective Facebook profiles.

Those outside Dhaka are encouraged to gather in appropriate places in their respective districts to show their solidarity.

The announcement first came from the Facebook pages of Indalo and Kaaktaal around 8 PM.

Soon, bands such as Shironamhin, Highway, Warfaze, Artcell, Odd Signature, Karnival, Miles, Armeen Musa, Chirkutt, Avoidrafa, Blue Jeans, Elita Karim, Popeye, and Partha Barua confirmed their participation on Facebook. Each post has been shared thousands of times, with appreciative comments pouring in.

Aether Hasan from the band Highway said, "All the senior bands and musicians you can think of have agreed to this gather. The Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (BAMBA) has also greenlit the decision. We will perform with just our voices, without any extra instruments."

However, the venue might change.

"Since it's August, Ferdous Ahmed, Member of Parliament of Dhaka-10, mentioned they might have a programme at the same venue around that time. Discussions are ongoing. If there are any changes to the venue, we will update you through our respective social media pages," Aethar added.

