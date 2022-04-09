Germany wants stronger partnership with Bangladesh to scale up renewables; efficiency

Bangladesh

UNB
09 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Germany wants stronger partnership with Bangladesh to scale up renewables; efficiency

Morgan laid emphasis on working together and international collaboration to support people

UNB
09 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Germany's State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action Jennifer Morgan on Saturday said they are keen to have stronger partnership with Bangladesh to scale up Bangladesh's renewables and energy efficiency, accelerating the transition efforts.

"We've a long history of cooperation with Bangladesh. I've come here to listen and learn; and to see what we can do together. I think we've much to learn from each other," she said, noting that multiple benefits clearly come from renewables and efficiency.

At a press conference held in a city hotel together with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster, Germany's first climate envoy said they are running out of time and it is crystal clear that impacts are happening.

"We wish to work with the government of Bangladesh on energy efficiency and to look at how to scale up renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts," said the German climate envoy.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report published on April 4 shows growth in global emissions has slowed over the past decade, but much more needs to be done, including halving global emissions by 2030, to keep the goal of 1.5C in reach and avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

The IPCC's independent report highlights the need for urgent action in decarbonising energy, industry, transport and making homes more energy efficient, to achieve the Paris Agreement's central goal of keeping a global temperature rise this century to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5C.

Morgan, who has lived in Berlin for many years and obtains German citizenship, said she has been "incredibly impressed" by the work of civil societies and NGOs here in Bangladesh and their diversity of approaches, especially those working with the women on the local level. "I think they're clearly working to help people every single day."

She said a vibrant civil society is "absolutely essential" for sustainable development and their local knowledge and deep training is just "very impressive."

"I think we benefit greatly from our partnership with them in many projects and I look forward to seeing more of that," said Morgan, who has chosen Bangladesh as her first foreign visit since her appointment.

During her April 6-9 visit, she talked to different government and non-government stakeholders, and visited some of the climate vulnerable areas in the country and saw the damage here by the intense cyclone and people's struggle for fresh water.

"I discussed how we can scale up the change together. We continue to work here together with Bangladesh to support the government to bring climate science into action through different instruments and working with multiple ministries on how climate science can be brought into the planning process," Morgan said. 

She also met both locals and officials in Satkhira district to learn about how they are integrating climate scenarios, adaptation and resilience strength into their plans. "That's very impressive."

Talking about the Sundarbans, the climate envoy said the Bangladesh Forest Department is doing a very good job not only monitoring and functions of the Sundarbans but also protecting it from illegal activities. "We've seen what they're doing on the ground to keep the ecosystem intact."

Morgan said she has much respect for the work that is done here on the adaptation front. "We can learn from Bangladesh on how to deal with the impacts of the climate crisis."

She said it is clear that Bangladesh will remain a key partner and they are looking at different types of projects as part of partnership on the climate front.

The climate envoy said they are looking at how Bangladesh and Germany can work together bilaterally and also with the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). She said Bangladesh, as a chair of the CVF, has been a leader on climate justice for decades. 

The German government is committed to addressing the climate crisis as a top priority and it is clear that dependence on fossil fuels is a danger that they can no longer ignore – for the sake of peace, energy security and planetary security, she said.

Responding to a question, Morgan said their main priority is to work for peace every second and they look at how energy independence, climate security, energy security and peace can come together.

On climate migration, she said it is a highly complex issue and noted that climate migration is happening in Bangladesh from villages to slums and cities.

Morgan laid emphasis on working together and international collaboration to support people.

Earlier in a separate programme, the climate envoy said Germany stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and many other countries facing severe consequences and adaptation needs.

"It's my particular priority, to get clarity on the adaptation needs and climate risks you are facing, but also the actions you're already taking – in developing national adaptation and loss and damage plans - as a global leader on the forefront of the climate crisis - so that we can think and act together on the bi-lateral and international levels," Morgan said.

Top News

Bangladesh-Germany / international cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

4h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

6h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

6h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

6h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

8h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

8h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!