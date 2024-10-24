Germany to stand by aspirations for a new Bangladesh: Federal Commissioner

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:32 pm

Related News

Germany to stand by aspirations for a new Bangladesh: Federal Commissioner

At the meeting, the commissioner was provided with vivid accounts of the fight against the old government as well as the aspirations for a New Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:32 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

German Federal Commissioner for Indo-Pacific, South Asia and Afghanistan Ambassador Erik Kurzweil has said that his country would continue to stand by the people of Bangladesh with their aspiration to build a new Bangladesh.

He made the remark while holding meetings with politicians, students and the civil society, a press release issued by the German embassy said today (24 October).

At the meeting, the commissioner was provided with vivid accounts of the fight against the old government as well as the aspirations for a New Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Commissioner assured partners that Germany will continue to stand by their side and will look into opportunities to deepen exchanges on a sustainable transition.

Kurzweil is visiting Dhaka on an official trip from 23 October to 24 October to gauge the opportunities to intensify cooperation and exchanges with Bangladesh, said the embassy.

During his visit he held a meeting with the Additional Foreign Secretary Nazrul Islam at the foreign ministry in the capital.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the situation in Bangladesh and the state of bilateral relations.

They reiterated their shared interest in signing the bilateral Climate and Development Partnership before the end of this year.

Germany is the second biggest export market for Bangladesh with a heavy reliance on the RMG sector.

At a roundtable hosted by the Embassy the Commissioner and representatives of German companies in Bangladesh stressed the importance of reforms and reassuring international business partners.

Ambassador Kurzweil highlighted the upcoming graduation and stressed necessary preparations in order to qualify for the EU's GSP+ scheme.

Top News

Germany / Bangladesh / cooperation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos