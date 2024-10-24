Germany to stand by aspirations for a new Bangladesh: Federal Commissioner

German Federal Commissioner for Indo-Pacific, South Asia and Afghanistan Ambassador Erik Kurzweil has said that his country would continue to stand by the people of Bangladesh with their aspiration to build a new Bangladesh.

He made the remark while holding meetings with politicians, students and the civil society, a press release issued by the German embassy said today (24 October).

At the meeting, the commissioner was provided with vivid accounts of the fight against the old government as well as the aspirations for a New Bangladesh.

The Commissioner assured partners that Germany will continue to stand by their side and will look into opportunities to deepen exchanges on a sustainable transition.

Kurzweil is visiting Dhaka on an official trip from 23 October to 24 October to gauge the opportunities to intensify cooperation and exchanges with Bangladesh, said the embassy.

During his visit he held a meeting with the Additional Foreign Secretary Nazrul Islam at the foreign ministry in the capital.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the situation in Bangladesh and the state of bilateral relations.

They reiterated their shared interest in signing the bilateral Climate and Development Partnership before the end of this year.

Germany is the second biggest export market for Bangladesh with a heavy reliance on the RMG sector.

At a roundtable hosted by the Embassy the Commissioner and representatives of German companies in Bangladesh stressed the importance of reforms and reassuring international business partners.

Ambassador Kurzweil highlighted the upcoming graduation and stressed necessary preparations in order to qualify for the EU's GSP+ scheme.