Germany provides Tk2,215 crore for Bangladesh's sustainable development 

Two bilateral agreements on the development cooperation were signed on Sunday (3 September), between Bangladesh and Germany following up on commitments of the last negotiations in December 2022.

The total volume of the agreements is 191 million euro, about Tk2,215 crore of which 55 million euro will be available as Technical Cooperation (TC) and 136 million euro for Financial Cooperation (FC), said a press release.

Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Divisions, Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh and Mr. Jan Janowski, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.

The signing ceremony was attended by high officials from the government of Bangladesh and the German Embassy in Dhaka as well as from officials and experts from the main implementing agencies within German Development Cooperation, i.e. GIZ for technical cooperation and KfW for financial cooperation.

The projects focus on Green and Just Energy Transition, Sustainable Urban Development, Sustainable Supply Chains, Biodiversity and Women Empowerment as well as the support for Host and displaced Communities in Cox´s Bazar.

The projects under the Technical Cooperation agreement are – Policy Advisory for Promoting Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, up to 4,000,000 euro (four million euro), Energy Efficiency and Grid Integration of Renewable Energy II, up to 2,000,000 euro (two million euro), Advanced Vocational Training and Promotion of Employment for Female Textile Workers, up to 5,000,000 euro (five million euro), Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Development, up to 7,000,000 euro (seven million euro), Professional Education in Industrial and Environmental Safety, up to 7,000,000 euro (seven million euro), Innovations for Climate-Smart Urban Development, up to 7,000,000 euro (seven million euro), Programme for Sustainability in the Textile and Leather Sector II, up to 5,000,000 euro (five million euro), Vocational Training in the Field of Renewable Energy, up to 5,000,000 euro (five million euro), Supporting the Localisation of National Climate Adaptation Targets, up to 3,000,000 euro (three million euro), Socio-Economic Support for Host and Displaced Communities in Cox's Bazar, up to 5,000,000 euro (five million euro), Strengthening the National Network of Protected Areas in Bangladesh through Advancing Digital Technology, Citizen Science, Fostering Participation of Women and Youth Involvement and Enhancing Interdepartmental Cooperation, up to 5,000,000 euro (five million euro).

The projects under the financial cooperation agreement are – Climate Change Adapted Urban Development Programme, Phase V, (UCRIP II), a total of up to 114.5 million euro (including 100 million preferential loan), and Climate Change Adapted Urban Development, Phase VI, a total of up to 21.5 million euro.

Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the development of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to over 3 billion EUR. German – Bangladesh Development Cooperation has a long standing history in supporting climate change adaptation and mitigation, infrastructure, poverty alleviation, good governance and human rights, energy efficiency and renewable energy transition, and recently also the Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar district. The present agreements mark the continuation of successful bilateral cooperation and will contribute to achieving the SDGs and the Climate Goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Federal Republic of Germany operates their technical and financial cooperation activities in Bangladesh through three windows/institutions; GIZ, KfW Development Bank; and BGR. These institutions are overlooked by the Embassy of Germany in Bangladesh. At present, 23 (twenty three) projects are being financed (loan and grants) by the German government, amounting to a total contribution of EUR 452.5 million loan and EUR 161.054 million grant.

Another technical cooperation on 'Strengthening Access to Justice and Legal Reforms (SAJLeR)' project has been signed today between Bangladesh and Germany.

Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Divisions, Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh and the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.