Germany to provide €25.5m to Bangladesh in 3 projects; deals signed

Bangladesh

BSS
16 November, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 08:42 pm

Germany will provide €25.5 million to Bangladesh in three projects in the areas of local government, access to justice for women and climate change.

In this regard, three agreements amounting €25.5 million were signed today between Bangladesh and Germany.

Three technical cooperation agreements were on "Liveable and Inclusive Cities for All (LICA)", "Access to Justice for Women: Strengthening Community Dispute Resolution and Improving Case Management (A2 Justice)", and "Strengthening Institutions for Climate Change Adapted Water Resource Management in Dhaka".

Sharifa Khan, senior secretary, Economic Relations Divisions (ERD) and Country Director, GiZ, Andreas Kuck of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh signed the agreements on behalf of their respective sides.

The total available fund for the "Liveable and Inclusive Cities for All (LICA)," is up to €5.5 million. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) under the Local Government Division (LGD) will implement the project.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure the basic urban services in selected cities.

The target groups for the project intervention are the managers and technical experts of city administrations; representatives from civil society, academia, private sector and the urban population of selected cities.

The project makes an important contribution to the GDC (German Development Cooperation) objective by supporting systematic, inclusive and climate sensitive urban environmental management. The project also focuses on the integrated management of green spaces, water bodies and waste.

The available fund for the "Access to Justice for Women: Strengthening Community Dispute Resolution and Improving Case Management (A2 Justice)" is €15.50 million.

The Law and Justice Division (LJD) under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs will implement the project.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure continuation with the previous project "Strengthening Access to Justice and Legal Reforms (SAJLeR)" supported by GIZ. The major objectives of the projects are improving women's human capabilities, enhancing women's voice, and strengthening the enabling environment for women.

The government will invest in better understanding the barriers to justice for women and children. Two-pronged approaches would be taken for case management; filtering out simple, minor or vexatious cases and clearing the serious and complex cases.

The total available fund for "Strengthening Institutions for Climate Change Adapted Water Resource Management in Dhaka" is up to €4.5 million.

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) will implement the project.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure institutional and technical foundations to ensure improved water quality in the Meghna River at the level of the actors involved in Bangladesh.

Germany

