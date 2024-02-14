Germany to provide €22m to Bangladesh in 5 projects

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Divisions and Dr Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ Bangladesh, signed five MoUs on behalf of their respective sides. Photo: Courtesy

Germany will provide 22.17 million Euros to Bangladesh in five projects in the areas of higher education, textile, energy solutions, digital skills and solar energy.

In this regard, five agreements were signed today (14 February) between Bangladesh and Germany, reads a press release.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Divisions and Dr Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ Bangladesh, signed five MoUs on behalf of their respective sides.

The total available fund for "Higher Education and Leadership Development for Sustainable Textiles (HELD)" project is 7 million Euros. The University Grants Commission (UGC) of the Ministry of Education will implement the projects.

The "Skills Development for Sustainable Energy Solutions (Skills4SE)" will get 5 million Euros. This project aims to enhance the technical and vocational education opportunities for the sustainable energy sector, in line with the current and future requirements of the market.

The total fund for "Skills for self-monitoring and Compliance with Clean and Fair Production in the Textile Industry in Bangladesh (SCAIP)" project is 7 million Euros. The SCAIP project seeks to improve the monitoring of safety, labour and environmental standards in the textile and garment industry in Bangladesh by the Ready-Made Garment Sustainability Council (RSC).

Germany will provide 382,526 Euros for "The Digital Skills to Succeed in Asia (DS2S)" project to enhance the capacities of higher education institutions, fostering the sustainable implementation of improved study programmes.

The total fund for "Energising Development (EnDev)" project is 2 million Euros. The EnDev supports the provision of eﬃcient and clean cooking as well as productive use of solar energy technology.