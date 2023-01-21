Germany to assist with technology to monitor soil: Agriculture minister

Minister for Agriculture Dr Abdur Razzak said German businesspeople will assist Bangladesh in monitoring the quality of soil through satellite technology to boost agricultural production.

He said this after a meeting with the Germany Agriculture Alliance and leading agriculture businesses in Berlin on Friday.

The minister said several issues including establishment of Better Life Farming, implementation of global Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and assistance in agricultural products were discussed at the meeting.

He said pilot programmes on the issues will be taken soon in the country.

Germany Agriculture Alliance Chairperson Julia Harnal, Managing Director Elina, Global GAP Director Christina Mueller, Deutschland Managing Director Peter Mueller, Additional Secretary to Bangladeshi Agricultural Ministry Md Ruhul Amin Talukdar and Minister for Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam among others were present in the meeting.

Besides, Minister Razzak had a bilateral meeting with Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

