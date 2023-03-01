German textile chemical supplier Rudolf launches new office in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

German textile chemical supplier Rudolf launches new office in Dhaka

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 06:12 pm
German textile chemical supplier Rudolf launches new office in Dhaka

Germany-based company Rudolf GmbH, one of the biggest suppliers to the textile chemical and auxiliaries market in Bangladesh, has launched its new office at Gulshan in the capital to conduct their new factory construction and business.

Dr Oliver Kusterle, chairman of Rudolf Bangladesh Ltd, and Soumitra Ganguly, its managing director, inaugurated the office through a grand ceremony at Tower of Aakash in Gulshan Avenue yesterday.

The company said Rudolf GmbH is going to invest a big amount to produce textile chemicals in Bangladesh. The company has already been allotted five acres of land in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj.

According to industry insiders, Rudolf presently holds the top position in Bangladesh's textile chemical market by occupying about 20% share of it. 

Rudolf Bangladesh Managing Director Soumitra Ganguly told The Business Standard that construction of their new chemical factory will start very soon and it is expected to go into production by June next year.

He said, "We are thrilled to be moving to our new office and to continue serving our customers with the best possible solutions. Rudolf has always been a forerunner in the Bangladeshi market with unique innovations and always committed to customers to support them better in every aspect.

"We believe this new office with additional resources will take us one step closer to our customers with potential business development." 

Dr Oliver Kusterle, chairman of Rudolf Bangladesh and managing director of Rudolf, said, "With this investment Rudolf is further strengthening its commitment to the Bangladeshi market.

"We are excited to contribute with innovative and sustainable textile auxiliaries to Bangladesh's very successful growth in the textile industry."

Rudolf, one of the leading textile auxiliaries suppliers which has been serving the global market since 1922, started its operation in Bangladesh in the early 1990s. Since 2014 its business in Bangladesh has been seeing significant growth after the establishment of the liaison office.

textile / Chemical

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

7h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod