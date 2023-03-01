German textile chemical supplier Rudolf launches new office in Dhaka

Germany-based company Rudolf GmbH, one of the biggest suppliers to the textile chemical and auxiliaries market in Bangladesh, has launched its new office at Gulshan in the capital to conduct their new factory construction and business.

Dr Oliver Kusterle, chairman of Rudolf Bangladesh Ltd, and Soumitra Ganguly, its managing director, inaugurated the office through a grand ceremony at Tower of Aakash in Gulshan Avenue yesterday.

The company said Rudolf GmbH is going to invest a big amount to produce textile chemicals in Bangladesh. The company has already been allotted five acres of land in the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj.

According to industry insiders, Rudolf presently holds the top position in Bangladesh's textile chemical market by occupying about 20% share of it.

Rudolf Bangladesh Managing Director Soumitra Ganguly told The Business Standard that construction of their new chemical factory will start very soon and it is expected to go into production by June next year.

He said, "We are thrilled to be moving to our new office and to continue serving our customers with the best possible solutions. Rudolf has always been a forerunner in the Bangladeshi market with unique innovations and always committed to customers to support them better in every aspect.

"We believe this new office with additional resources will take us one step closer to our customers with potential business development."

Dr Oliver Kusterle, chairman of Rudolf Bangladesh and managing director of Rudolf, said, "With this investment Rudolf is further strengthening its commitment to the Bangladeshi market.

"We are excited to contribute with innovative and sustainable textile auxiliaries to Bangladesh's very successful growth in the textile industry."

Rudolf, one of the leading textile auxiliaries suppliers which has been serving the global market since 1922, started its operation in Bangladesh in the early 1990s. Since 2014 its business in Bangladesh has been seeing significant growth after the establishment of the liaison office.