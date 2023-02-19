German parliamentary delegation to visit Bangladesh from 22 February

A delegation of six German parliament members will pay an official visit to Bangladesh on 22 February to foster the strong ties between the two nations further.

During the five-day visit, the delegation will meet with representatives of the legislative and executive organs of Bangladesh as well as a variety of members of civil society and business circles.

They will discuss with their Bangladeshi counterparts various issues of mutual concern, including the deepening of the 50-year-long bilateral relations, politics, climate change, human rights, trade, migration, development cooperation and women empowerment.

The delegation consists of Renate Künast, MP from Alliance 90/The Greens and Chairwoman of the German-South Asian Parliamentary Group; Dr. André Hahn, MP from The Left and Vice-Chairman of the German-South Asian Parliamentary Group; Paul Lehrieder, MP from Christian Social Union and Member of the Budget Committee of the German Parliament; Ria Schröder, MP from Free Democratic Party and Deputy Chair of the German-South Asian Parliamentary Group; Andreas Larem, MP from Social Democratic Party and Member of Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Parliament; and Dr. Malte Kaufmann, MP from Alternative for Germany.

Renate Künast, also a former Minister of the German Government, will lead the delegation.