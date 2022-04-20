German ambassador expresses dissatisfaction over BNP misquoting him

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:03 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster has expressed his dissatisfaction over the recent comment of BNP following his meeting with its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said that he is unhappy about quoting him as saying that he is concerned about the human rights situation and democracy in Bangladesh.             

"I was unhappy about this, because I very much appreciate if I am asked personally with regard to my own opinions," he said while answering a question from journalists at an event titled "DCAB Talk" on Wednesday.

The DCAB Talk was held at the Jatiya Press Club and organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh.

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the talk.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster on 17 March had a two-hour "closed-door" meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and discussed various issues relating to the next national election, the rule of law and human rights.

After the meeting, BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud briefed reporters about the outcome of the meeting. The BNP leader said the German envoy said their country is concerned about Bangladesh's democracy and human rights.    

At the DCAB event, the ambassador said regarding the closed-door meeting, "Yes, we have been talking about the whole range of bilateral relations, situation of the country of course….I also enjoyed the very fruitful and extensive talk in a friendly atmosphere."

"What I have said is that we, the embassy of Germany, are talking about human rights issues with the government. Everybody who has a little bit of knowledge about the foreign policy of my country knows that commitment to human rights worldwide is one of the major pillars of our foreign policy".

"We make this a subject of our continuous dialogue. We have very fruitful, friendly and extensive talks about this at various nodes of the government [of Bangladesh], but we always do this in closed-doors because no one likes to be criticised by a foreign envoy", said the ambassador.

"I am here to represent my country but not to interfere in internal affairs", added Achim Tröster.

"Bangladesh is important to us not only because of the economy but we need Bangladesh as a stable partner," he said.

About democracy the ambassador said his country wants participatory polls in Bangladesh.

"Germany is in favour of peaceful elections and that every political player takes part in it but refrains from any violence," Troster said.

