Georgia Senate lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic development

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his gratitude for passing a resolution in the Georgia State Senate praising Bangladesh's unprecedented economic development and contribution to regional peace for more than a decade.

During his official visit to Washington, DC on Tuesday (2 May), Momen was handed over an official copy of the resolution on behalf of Georgian Senator Sheikh Rahman, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

On the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence Day, the resolution was adopted unanimously in the Georgia State Senate following the initiative of Senator Sheikh Rahman for the last two years.

"We thank all the people's representatives of Georgia for passing a resolution praising the ongoing development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said the foreign minister.

A resolution (SR 426) adopted by the Georgia State Senate on 29 March, marking the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, praised Bangladesh's remarkable progress and humanity in various fields, including its remarkable economic development, said the release.

The resolution, tabled by State Senator Sheikh Rahman (Democrat), said: "For more than a decade, Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position among the fastest growing countries of the world and this economic growth is not only benefiting the people of Bangladesh but also contributing to peace, progress and regional prosperity."

"The United States has long been an active partner in Bangladesh's successful journey of economic and social development. Trade between the two countries has recently crossed $9 billion," it also said.

"There are about 500,000 Bangladeshi Americans living in the United States, including more than 30,000 Bangladeshi Americans in the state of Georgia," the resolution said.

Over the past 51 years, the United States has been working closely with Bangladesh on a number of global issues, including trade, economy, security, good governance and development. Over the years, people-to-people contacts and trade relations between the two countries have expanded beyond government-level relations between the two countries. Now Bangladesh and the United States are working together to deepen and expand relations over the next 51 years, it added.