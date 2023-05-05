Georgia Senate lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

Georgia Senate lauds Bangladesh's socio-economic development

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 01:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his gratitude for passing a resolution in the Georgia State Senate praising Bangladesh's unprecedented economic development and contribution to regional peace for more than a decade.

During his official visit to Washington, DC on Tuesday (2 May), Momen was handed over an official copy of the resolution on behalf of Georgian Senator Sheikh Rahman, according to a press release of the foreign ministry.

On the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence Day, the resolution was adopted unanimously in the Georgia State Senate following the initiative of Senator Sheikh Rahman for the last two years.

"We thank all the people's representatives of Georgia for passing a resolution praising the ongoing development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said the foreign minister.

A resolution (SR 426) adopted by the Georgia State Senate on 29 March, marking the 51st anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, praised Bangladesh's remarkable progress and humanity in various fields, including its remarkable economic development, said the release.

The resolution, tabled by State Senator Sheikh Rahman (Democrat), said: "For more than a decade, Bangladesh has been able to maintain its position among the fastest growing countries of the world and this economic growth is not only benefiting the people of Bangladesh but also contributing to peace, progress and regional prosperity."

"The United States has long been an active partner in Bangladesh's successful journey of economic and social development. Trade between the two countries has recently crossed $9 billion," it also said.

"There are about 500,000 Bangladeshi Americans living in the United States, including more than 30,000 Bangladeshi Americans in the state of Georgia," the resolution said.

Over the past 51 years, the United States has been working closely with Bangladesh on a number of global issues, including trade, economy, security, good governance and development. Over the years, people-to-people contacts and trade relations between the two countries have expanded beyond government-level relations between the two countries. Now Bangladesh and the United States are working together to deepen and expand relations over the next 51 years, it added.

AK Abdul Momen / Georgia / Bangladesh's Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

3h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

3h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

3h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

3h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

19h | TBS Stories
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

21h | TBS SPORTS
Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022