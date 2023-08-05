Geo bags placed to prevent erosion of Cox's Bazar Marine Drive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 07:42 pm

Strong waves caused erosion of Cox&#039;s Bazar Marine Drive. Photo: TBS
Strong waves caused erosion of Cox's Bazar Marine Drive. Photo: TBS

A geo-bag embankment is currently in the process of being constructed to prevent the erosion of Marine Drive along the Cox's Bazar coastline.

More than a two-kilometer stretch of Marine Drive along the coast in the Subrang union of Teknaf upazila was damaged over the last two days due to the rough sea waves influenced by the full moon tide.

While no new cracks have emerged in the road, the erosion in the West Mundar Dale area has expanded by approximately 250 meters as of Saturday.

Subrang Union Parishad Member Salim said, "The use of geo bags has provided some relief. But, it is imperative to establish a resilient embankment to safeguard not only the Subrang Tourism Park and Economic Zone but also the settlement itself. Otherwise, the road is at risk of being swept away by the tide at any moment."

In various areas, the forceful waves have uprooted more than fifty bushes. The forest department is actively engaged in the task of clearing these displaced bushes.

The Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Mohammad Kamruzzaman, said the members of Bangladesh Army's Engineering Core are working to combat the erosion.

Although the road falls under the jurisdiction of the District Roads and Highways Department, a unit of the Bangladesh Army is entrusted with its maintenance.

Executive Engineer of Cox's Bazar RHD Md Shah Arefin mentioned that the repair work on the damaged roads has been delayed due to the intensity of the waves.

However, he assured that the renovation will commence shortly.

