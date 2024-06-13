Gendered attack, disinformation prevalent in Bangladesh's social media: Study

In Global Majority regions, including in Bangladesh, the digital sphere has evolved into a critical arena for political discourse, where gendered attacks are weaponised to harass and target political opponents, journalists and activists, deterring, and even restricting, the political participation of women and gender-diverse communities.

The research: The Techglobal Institute's InfoLab devised a method to take into nuances of the Global South. Here's what was revealed.

Research Scope: The study analysed nearly 25,000 Facebook posts to understand the coordination and dissemination of gendered disinformation during Bangladesh's recent general election.

Prevalence of Abuse: 1,400 out of 12,287 unique posts contained gendered attacks.

Targets: Women and gender-diverse individuals were the primary targets, with significant attacks on female politicians, journalists, and activists.

Women and gender-diverse individuals were the primary targets, with significant attacks on female politicians, journalists, and activists. Forms of abuse: Included sexual insinuations, derogatory comments on physical appearance, and attacks based on gender, religion, and sexual orientation.

Included sexual insinuations, derogatory comments on physical appearance, and attacks based on gender, religion, and sexual orientation. Impact: Gendered disinformation significantly hampers women's political participation and broader civic engagement.

Why it matters: Technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) is a global issue, affecting a significant percentage of women and girls worldwide.

Bangladesh Specifics: High incidence of cyber harassment, with 66% of women and girls experiencing cybercrimes was found.

Methodology: Traditional disinformation methodologies from the Global North were found to be inadequate for the context of Bangladesh.

New Approach: The InfoLab developed a context-specific methodology, including a Bengali corpus of derogatory terms and a human-in-the-loop approach to identify gendered abuse.

The InfoLab developed a context-specific methodology, including a Bengali corpus of derogatory terms and a human-in-the-loop approach to identify gendered abuse. Data Collection: It used CrowdTangle to gather data from Facebook Pages and Groups, focusing on coordinated campaigns.

More challenges

Information Ecosystem: The political and social media landscape in Bangladesh is highly fragmented and complex, making it difficult to trace sources of disinformation.

The political and social media landscape in Bangladesh is highly fragmented and complex, making it difficult to trace sources of disinformation. Terminology: Lack of consistent definitions and context-specific abusive terms posed challenges in categorising and analysing the data.

The Gender Dynamics: Despite measures like reserved parliamentary seats for women, political participation remains low due to societal norms and targeted online abuse.

Binary Gender Definitions: Established binary gender notions further complicate the political participation of gender-diverse individuals.

Are campaigns coordinated? Evidence of coordinated efforts to disseminate gendered disinformation, often involving repetitive posting across multiple platforms was found.

Male and Female Targets: While female politicians faced the brunt of gendered abuse, male figures were also targeted with emasculating slurs.

What has been recommended: There is a need for a nuanced, context-responsive framework to study and address TFGBV in Global Majority contexts.

Policy Implications: The study highlights the necessity for platform policies to reflect the experiences and challenges faced by women and gender-diverse communities in Bangladesh.

The Wider View: Gendered disinformation affects the democratic process by deterring women's participation and promoting a male-dominated political environment.