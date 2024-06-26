Gen Moeen requested cancelling Matiur's transfer: Ex-NBR chair

Former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official Matiur Rahman, recently embroiled in corruption allegations, is now at the centre of discussion countrywide. Revelations about his massive wealth amassed allegedly through the misuse of the important government positions he has held have further intensified scrutiny of his long-standing influence.

Seventeen years ago, even as a mid-level officer in the revenue administration, Matiur Rahman wielded considerable influence, as documented in writings by former NBR chairman Badiur Rahman. During the tenure of the army-backed caretaker government, then-army chief General Moeen U Ahmed made significant efforts to prevent Matiur's transfer.

Badiur Rahman served as the NBR chair from January to October 2007 under the army-backed caretaker regime. During this period, Matiur held the position of joint commissioner of customs in Chattogram.

Badiur decided to transfer some officials, including Matiur, to speed up the revenue administration. As soon as the decision was made, the counter-pressure of lobbying and recommendations began to be felt in favour of Matiur. First, it came from within the NBR.

In the sixth chapter titled "Kodal ke kodal boli (Calling a spade a spade)" of his book, "Sarkari Chakurite Amar Anubhuti Samagra" (Collection of my experiences in government service), Badiur writes that he compiled a list of officers to be transferred and discussed it with NBR members. During this process, he decided to transfer Matiur from Chattogram to Rajshahi.

"I was taken by surprise when, discussing his transfer, four members together opined that Matiur should not be moved. I was even more surprised when I asked them why. They told me that this official was very influential."

He was informed that Matiur Rahman had close relations with many influential people, including the finance minister. It would not be possible to enforce his transfer order.

The then NBR chairman further writes, "They pointed to his influence and mentioned that just as Matiur had access to the bedroom of finance minister Mr Kibria, he could also freely enter finance minister Saifur's bedroom. They even mentioned that the officer shed tears at the grave of Saifur's deceased wife. I cannot vouch for the truth of these claims, but I was struck by the unanimity of opinion of the four members."

The NBR members advised him that Matiur should not be disturbed and that the transfer order would ultimately have to be cancelled. However, the chairman remained firm in his decision and issued the transfer order. Subsequently, he obtained proof of the extent of Matiur Rahman's influence.

Badiur mentions that an army officer holding the rank of brigadier from Chattogram called him, requesting the cancellation of Matiur's transfer order. Local army officials also issued written orders instructing that Matiur and Chattogram customs commissioner Farid (whose full name is not mentioned in the book) should not be released without their decision.

In the book, Badiur writes, "I witnessed glaring proof of Matiur's influence – even though he came to the customs from a different cadre – through the pressure exerted to cancel his transfer to Rajshahi. Disregarding the military's request during the period of the military-led caretaker government was akin to jeopardising one's very existence."

The army officials, however, later agreed to the transfer of customs commissioner Farid, but they became "more adamant" that Matiur Rahman's transfer must be cancelled. In the circumstances that ensued, NBR chairman Badiur Rahman spoke to the then chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Later, the army officers met Badiur and apologised for the order issued by them, but again requested that Matiur be kept in Chattogram. Subsequently, a request letter was also sent from the Armed Forces Division.

Badiur further writes, "I never cease to be surprised. The then CGS (chief of general staff) Major General Sina Ibn Jamali also telephoned me and asked me to speak to the army chief if I did not agree. I was even more surprised when army chief Moeen Uddin also requested that Matiur be kept in Chattogram."

When Badiur did not agree to withdraw the transfer order, the army chief said, "Would you not honour my only request?" Badiur Rahman writes he still did not cancel Matiur's transfer order.

The former NBR chair recalled, "Matiur's lobbying influence was intense; his pressure to lobby was formidable. Among the three Uddins of the time – Moeen Uddin, the foremost and indeed the most influential Uddin – made only one transfer request to me during my tenure as chairman. That request was to cancel Matiur's transfer order to Rajshahi."

The former NBR chairman also notes that after he left the NBR, Matiur Rahman returned to Chattogram.