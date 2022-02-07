Gearless cargo handling begins at Mongla port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 11:23 am

Related News

Gearless cargo handling begins at Mongla port

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 11:23 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

For the first time in 71 years, Mongla port has successfully handled the loading and unloading of goods from a gearless cargo, a bulker without cranes or conveyors.

The port authority used their two newly purchased multipurpose and four mobile harbour cranes to load and discharge goods from Panama flag bearer container ship MV Filotimo.

Earlier on Thursday (3 February), the 172-meter-long and 6.9-meter-deep MV Filotimo ship arrived at Mongla port with 486 containers.

After a total of 263 cargo containers were unloaded and 344 containers of exportable goods were loaded, the bulker left the port for Malaysia on Sunday evening.

"This is the first time that a gearless ship [without its own crane] arrived at Mongla Port, after 71 years of its establishment in 1950," Mongla Port Authority Board and Public Relations Deputy Secretary Md Makruzzaman told The Business Standard.

The port authority upgraded its facilities by importing five ultramodern mobile harbour cranes last year, prior to which, only cargo vessels with their own cranes were welcomed at Mongla port.

According to Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, a Tk700 crore (approximately) project has been undertaken for modernising and building the capacity of the port.

Md Makruzzaman said, "With the installation of the new cranes, the container handling productivity of the port has increased to 15 containers per hour from an average of eight containers per hour."

"Moreover, the turnaround time at the port has reduced to two days in the fiscal year 2021-22 while in the previous year it was almost three days," he said adding that both the cost and time of the traders are being saved as a result.

Top News

Mongla port / Mongla / Harbour crane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places