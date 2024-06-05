GD filed over missing mark sheets from Ctg education board

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:43 pm

Related News

GD filed over missing mark sheets from Ctg education board

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:43 pm
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong. File Photo: Collected
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong. File Photo: Collected

A general diary (GD) has been lodged at Panchlaish Police Station over the reported missing two mark sheets from the trunk of Chattogram education board.

Mohammad Didarul Alam, a deputy controller of examinations at Chattogram education board, lodged the GD on Tuesday night, Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station, confirmed the matter.

According to the GD, the mark sheets of the students of the higher secondary examination of 2023 were kept in three trunks of the office room. On 19 May at 10:00am, the official found a trunk unlocked.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, he immediately informed the chairman. On 3 June, the broken trunk was reviewed by the inquiry committee in the presence of two officials of the education board, and it was found that the two mark sheets of the students were missing from the trunk.

Chairman of the board, Professor Rezaul Karim, said, as soon as the matter was brought to his notice, he directed the board to take legal action.

"If the official is involved in any corruption, he will be punished," he said.

GD / Bangladesh / Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chittagong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

14h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

15h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

Bargaining with Nitish-Naidu may be difficult for Modi

3h | Videos
How India's election was promoted in the international media

How India's election was promoted in the international media

3h | Videos
What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

What is a budget and why is it important for everyone?

3h | Videos
India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

6h | Videos