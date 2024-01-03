GBC holds AGM

GBC holds AGM

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 10:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The German Business Council (GBC), an association of German companies operating in Bangladesh, held their first AGM today (3 January) at Laila Tower, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Sazzadul Hassan, Chairman of the board of trustees of GBC.

Tawfiq Ali, Managing Trustee of GBC conducted the AGM.

Jan-Rolf Janowski, deputy head of mission of the German Embassy of Bangladesh was present in the AGM as a special invitee.

Janowski expressed his unwavering support towards GBC and hope GBC will continue to contribute to strengthening the bilateral trade and investments between Bangladesh and Germany.  

Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer Crop Science Limited, Bangladesh and Bul Hasan, Managing Director, Siemens Energy Bangladesh Limited were elected as the new Chairman and Treasurer of GBC respectively.

The meeting ended up with the vote of thanks from the new Chairman of GBC.

