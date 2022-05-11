Gazipur trader fined for removing price tag from oil bottle

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 03:47 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A shopkeeper has been fined Tk50,000 for selling bottled oil after removing the price tag from a bottle of soybean oil.

Executive Magistrate Thander Kamruzzaman fined the businessman Shukuram Saha, owner of Jhuma Messrs, while conducting a mobile court at Joydebpur Bazar in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The seized 500 litres of bottled soybean oil was later sold to consumers at a fair price. The locals were happy to get oil amid this crisis.

Executive Magistrate Thander Kamruzzaman said the shopkeeper was selling bottled oil at Tk945 per five liters, by creating an artificial crisis. This price is much higher than the fixed price.

"A fine of Tk50,000 has been levied for removing the price on the bottle and charging extra."

 

