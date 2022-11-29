Gazipur textile mill catches fire

Bangladesh

UNB
29 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 12:23 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A fire that broke out in a textile mill in Gazipur early Tuesday could not be extinguished till morning.

The fire started around 12am inside a cotton warehouse of Shamim Textile Mill in the Bhabanipur area of Sadar upazila, said Md Belal Hossain, warehouse inspector of Sreepur Fire Service.

Five firefighting units from Sreepur, Joydebpur started a strenuous effort to bring the flames under control immediately after being informed, he said.

Until 10:40am the flames could not be brought under completely, said the fire service official.

No injury or casualty was reported but a huge amount of cotton was gutted in the fire, said Inspector Belal.

The origin of the fire can be determined after an investigation, he said.

