Gazipur Safari Park mystery: Lab observations over zebra deaths sent to S Africa

The probe body, formed to investigate the mysterious death of zebras at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park in Gazipur, has sent the details of the disease and carcass test results to experts in South Africa.

On Sunday, the five-member committee created by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change visited the safari park.

The aim of the visit was to find out the real cause behind the death of the zebras, identify the shirkers, and give their views on the future course of action regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, the safari park authorities have been working to consult about the matter with experienced foreign veterinarians so that such deaths can be prevented in future.

Earlier, members of the special medical board assembled at the safari park on 25 and 29 January to provide emergency medical care to the zebras and prevent the spread of such diseases.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park authority has reportedly taken measures as per the 10-point recommendation given by the expert team on 25 January.

As many as nine zebras, born inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, mysteriously died in the past three weeks. The zebras had died in the span of just three weeks – from 2 January to 24 January.

Later, experts disclosed that four of the deceased animals died in fights during reproduction and the other five died from bacterial infections -included Streptococcus, E Coli, Cocadium, Salmonella, and Pasturela.