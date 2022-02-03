Gazipur has highest air pollution: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 11:50 am
03 February, 2022

A study shows that in Bangladesh Gazipur district had the highest level of pollution at 263.51 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021.

Gazipur is followed by its adjoining districts of Dhaka (2nd) and Narayanganj (3rd) with an air volume of 252.93 and 222.45 micrograms respectively.

The data were obtained during an air quality review done by Stamford Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) and the results were disclosed during a press conference held by CAPS on Thursday.

The study shows that in 2021, the average amount of microscopic particles in 3,163 places in 64 districts of Bangladesh was 102.41 micrograms per cubic meter, which is about 1.57 times more than the daily standard (65 micrograms).

Whereas, the air quality of the three most polluted cities was about 4-5 times higher than the standard in Bangladesh.

Road digging and renovations, mega projects, nearby brick kilns, thousands of small and large industrial plants, black smoke from unfit vehicles and incineration of garbage were observed as the major causes of pollution in these three cities.

On the other hand, Madaripur was found to be the least polluted city with an air volume of 49.08 micrograms per cubic meter. Madaripur is followed by Patuakhali and Meherpur.

The clean air can be attributed to the huge amount of vegetation and natural reservoirs observed in these areas. Apart from this, the amount of road repair work in these areas is not very noticeable.

Air pollution causes the highest number of deaths among deaths caused by non-communicable diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 4.2 million people die from air pollution worldwide.

The recommendations made in the study include covering construction sites, covering construction raw materials while transporting, planting more and more trees, making sure vehicles are fit to run on roads, conserving water bodies and raising awareness about pollution.

air pollution / Air Pollution in Bangladesh / research

