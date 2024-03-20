Gazipur gas cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 14, more victims in critical condition

Another person has succumbed to injuries from the gas cylinder blast in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila taking the death toll to 14.

The deceased was identified as Kamala Khatun, 65.

Kamala, who had 80% burn injuries, breathed her last around 4:30am today (20 March) at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Tariqul Islam, resident medical officer of the hospital.

Conditions of 8-9 more victims who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are stated to be critical, added the doctor.

Solaiman Molla, Mansur Ali, Tayeba, Ariful Islam, Mahidul, Nargis Khatun, Zahirul Islam, Motaleb, Md Solaiman, Rabbi, Tawhid, Yeasin and Mashiur previously died from burn injuries from the blast.

At least 35 people, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Kaliakair on 13 March.

One patient was admitted with 100% burns while three were hospitalised with 95% burns, and 16 were hospitalised with over 50% burns, according to sources at the hospital.

Locals said a fire broke out from a gas cylinder at a house in Telir Chala area of Mouchak in Kaliakair around 6pm on 13 March. When residents of the house threw it out on the road, the explosion occurred.

fire / death

