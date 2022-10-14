Gazipur filling station fire: One succumbs to burn injuries at DMCH

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo
Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) File photo

One of the seven victims of the Gazipur filling station fire died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mithu, 26, a resident of Moulvibazar district.

Mithu, who sustained 100% burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of DMCH at 8am, said the hospital's police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

On Thursday evening, the fire was triggered by an explosion that occurred in a cylinder-laden van while refuelling gas at Wahed Ali Filling Station in Gazipur's Borobari area. 

Three firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 8pm, said Iqbal Hossain, senior station officer of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The seven people who sustained burn injuries in the fire were all standing nearby. They were rushed to Tahirunnesa Memorial Medical College Hospital (TMMCH).

Mainul Islam, a resident doctor at TMMCH, said that five of the injured were shifted to DMCH in a critical condition.

The other injured undergoing treatment at DMCH are Al Amin, 25, Anwar, 30, Sirajul Islam, 28, and Parvez, 33.

Gazipur / filling station fire / death

