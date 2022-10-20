Gazipur filling station fire: Death toll climbs to 4

The death toll from the Gazipur filling station fire rose to four, with another victim succumbing to his burn injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as fuel station worker Sirajul Islam, 28.

Sirajul, who sustained 40% burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of DMCH at 7:30am, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost.

One more burn victim of the same fire -- Anwar, 30 -- is being treated at the same hospital, and his condition is also critical, said a doctor.

Earlier, on Tuesday, another worker, Al Amin, 30, succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital.

Besides, driver Parvez, 33, who sustained 86% burns succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Friday, another injured, named Mithu Mia, 26, who suffered 100% burns, died at the same hospital.

On 13 October evening, the fire was triggered by an explosion that occurred in a cylinder-laden van while refuelling gas at Wahed Ali Filling Station in Gazipur's Borobari area.

The seven people who sustained burn injuries in the fire were all standing nearby.

They were first taken to Tahirunnesa Memorial Medical College Hospital (TMMC) and five of them had to be later shifted to DMCH as their condition was critical.