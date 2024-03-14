Gazipur cylinder blast: 13 children in critical condition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 02:25 pm

Saying all victims of the Gazipur gas cylinder fire are in critical condition, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said over 10% burns can be fatal for children, whereas most of the children who suffered burns in the accident have over 30% burns.

Among those admitted at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery seven children are under 10 years of age. Of them three-year-old Tayeba, Tauhid, 7, and Md Solaiman, 6, both suffered 80% burns.

A total of 13 children, including six between the ages of 11 and 18, are currently under treatment there.

In response to the severe injuries caused by a cylinder explosion in Gazipur yesterday (13 March), a high-level board meeting chaired by the health minister was convened at 8:30am today at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The health minister obtained detailed information about the physical conditions of the admitted patients. He inquired about the number of children among the victims, the severity of burns, and the number of patients in the intensive care and high-dependency units.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is deeply concerned about the treatment of burn victims, emphasised the importance of comprehensive care. She pledged to personally oversee the expenses incurred for their treatment," the health minister said during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister stated, "The physical agony experienced by burn victims is unimaginable. Each patient should be treated with the same care and concern as one would treat a family member."

A total of 32 individuals are currently hospitalised after suffering burns in the cylinder explosion and none of them are out of danger, said the health minister.

Among them, five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and two in high-dependency unit (HDUs). Out of the total patients, 16 have severe burns covering more than 80% of their bodies and 10 have suffered more than 90% burns.

The individuals, including women and children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Gazipur's Kaliakair on Wednesday (13 March).

