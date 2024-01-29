Gazipur college teacher beaten to death by brother and nephews, family says

29 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A college teacher was beaten to death allegedly by his younger brother and nephews over a land dispute in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Sunday (28 January) afternoon.

The deceased Sayeed Al-Mamun, 55, was the chair of Economics department of Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Government College located in Chandra Trimor area.

The victim's family members said there had been a dispute between Al-Mamun and his brother Mujibur over the ownership of a piece of land.

Yesterday afternoon, accused Mujibur and his sons Sumon and Sejan equipped with locally-made weapons and sticks swooped on Al-Mamun from the behind when he was working on the land by his house, the victim's daughter Sumaiya Sharin alleged.

Being informed, locals and family members rushed to the spot and rescued Al-Mamun who succumbed to his injuries on the way to Upazila Health Complex, she said.

Kaliakair police station's Officer-in-Charge AFM Nasim said there had been a dispute between them over the land.

The body bore marks of injuries, he said.

No case has so far been lodged in this connection, the OC added.

