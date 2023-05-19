Gazipur City polls: Zayeda Khatun’s car attacked during campaign

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:58 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The car of Zayeda Khatun, who is running as an independent mayoral candidate in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls, has allegedly come under attack.

This incident took place in ward no 44 Gopalpur area of the city around 5:30pm on Thursday (18 May).

In the attack, 5/6 people, including Sultan Mia, a personal cameraman engaged in the election work of Zayda Khatun, are reported to have been injured.

"We have received a written complaint, two people have been named in the complaint. Action will be taken after looking into the matter,"  Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard (TBS).

"In the afternoon along with some of us, mayoral candidate Zayda Khatun and her son former mayor Jahangir Alam were campaigning. At that time, some people wearing boat symbol badges came in front of the party office of Awami League in that area and started trouble. Meanwhile, Jahangir requested them to remain calm, but they suddenly took sticks and started attacking. Besides vandalizing the car carrying Jahangir and his mother, they severely beat and injured the cameraman Sultan and took two cameras from him," said Fahim, a supporter of Zayeda Khatun.

"Immediately after the incident, a written complaint was lodged at the Tongi East police station, besides, along the 5/6 injured people, cameraman Sultan was admitted to the hospital as his condition was critical", he added.

After the incident, Jahangir Alam, said in an interview to the media that the supporters and followers of Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah had carried out the attack.

"The attackers attacked our car with bricks and rods to kill my mother. I filed a written complaint at Tongi East police station," he said. 

"I would like to know from the honourable prime minister, the government and the Election Commissioner what sort of election is this. Attempts are being made on a candidate's life during the campaign. All those who were around us were beaten, elections cannot be held like this," he further said.

