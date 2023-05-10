Gazipur city polls very important to us: CEC Awal

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has emphasised the importance of the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls to the commission.

Speaking at a view exchange meeting with all the candidates in Gazipur on Wednesday (10 May), he explained that the election is crucial due to the attention it is receiving from the international community.

Countries such as the USA, UK, the EU, Japan, and even the UN are discussing about the upcoming polls in Gazipur, he added.

Awal noted that the commission will do everything possible to ensure that the election is free, fair, and neutral.

He also acknowledged that the cooperation of all stakeholders is necessary for this to be achieved.

During the meeting, various candidates raised complaints and concerns, including accusations of rival candidates distributing black money among voters.

In response to a question about the fairness of the election, Awal said that if the upcoming polls get disrupted, it would be cancelled and re-election will be held later.

Today's meeting was attended by all candidates for the city elections, as well as government officials, election officers, and law enforcement personnel.