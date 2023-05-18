Gazipur City polls: Motorcycles banned from 23 May

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 08:17 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Gazipur Metropolitan Police has issued a set of restrictions including a ban on motorcycles for thirty hours from 23 May midnight on the occasion of the upcoming city corporation polls due on 25 May.

Besides, movement of all heavy vehicles including pickups and trucks are restricted from 24 May midnight to 25 May midnight, according to a Thursday release signed by Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam.  

However, vehicles engaged in emergency services as well as specially abled people, journalists, election officials, and law enforcers, will remain out of the purview of the restrictions. 

Additionally, the display and use of firearms by licence holders or any type of explosives and weapons have been banned from 23 May morning till 27 May midnight.

Firecrackers are also prohibited during this period.

Gazipur city polls

