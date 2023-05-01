Gazipur city polls: Returning officer writes to State Minister Zahid about electoral code of conduct

An official letter has been sent to the State Minister for Youth and Sports and Gazipur-2 MP Zahid Ahsan Russel concerning the electoral code of conduct for city corporation elections ahead of the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls.

The letter, signed by Gazipur city Returning Officer (RO) Faridul Islam, was issued on Monday (29 April). In the letter, the state minister's private secretary (PA) was named as the recipient.

Contacted on Monday (1 May), Gazipur city RO Faridul Islam said, "We have sent the letter as a precautionary measure. There is nothing more to it."

When asked about the state minister being involved in any sort of electioneering (that violates the electoral code of conduct), he said, "Not that I am aware of. They are (ministers, state ministers and other govt high-ups) the ones who make the laws.

"I am optimistic that they will comply with the rules and regulations in place."

The letter reads as follows – "Section 22 of the City Corporation Electoral Code of Conduct 2016 states that government beneficiaries, VIP persons and government officials or employees cannot participate in campaigning or election activities in the constituency.

"If the person is a voter of the concerned constituency, he can only go to the polling station to cast their vote."

As per the existing city corporation electoral code of conduct, the prime minister, speaker of the parliament, minister, chief whip, deputy speaker, leader of the opposition, deputy leader of the parliament, state minister, deputy minister or any person of equivalent in these ranks are "government beneficiaries."

In the letter, the PA has been requested to convey the aforementioned message to the state minister.

According to the GCC election schedule, the nomination papers will be scrutinized on 30 April while the candidates could withdraw their candidatures by 8 May.

The election symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 9 May. The elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on 25 May.