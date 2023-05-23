Gazipur city polls: EC serves show cause notice to councillor candidate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 07:20 pm
23 May, 2023, 07:20 pm

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Md Azizur Rahman, a councillor candidate for the Gazipur City polls, on allegations of intimidating voters during his campaign speech.

In a letter signed by EC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Ashadul Haque, Ward-40 councillor candidate Md Azizur Rahman has been asked to appear on Wednesday to give an explanation to the commission.

According to the letter, on Monday (22 May), at a procession in Pubail of Gazipur city's, Azizur Rahman said, "We will not let anyone come to the polling station except for voters of the boat symbol [the election symbol representing the ruling Awami League]."

The letter states that Azizur's statement has come to the attention of the Election Commission which then asked the returning officer to look into the matter.

It further states that unlawful processions, public gatherings and intimidation go against the  election rules of the Local Government (City Corporation), and the City Corporation (Conduct of Election).

