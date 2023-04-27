Gazipur city corporation polls: Azmat Ullah, Jahangir, among 12, submit nomination papers for mayor post

TBS Report
27 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 07:12 pm

A total of 12 mayoral candidates, including Awami League nominated Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan, independent candidate Gazipur city's former mayor (dismissed) Mohammad Jahangir Alam and his mother Zayda Khatun have filed their nomination papers for the Gazipur city corporation election.

Sarkar Shah Noor Islam Roni, the son of jailed BNP leader Nurul Islam Sarkar, also submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

In Gazipur, the Sarkar family has a large influence over the BNP, so many think the family can play a vital role in the election. 

Shah Nur Islam Roni's father Nurul Islam Sarkar – now in jail – is one of those sentenced to death over the murder of Ahsan Ullah Master. 

After submitting his nomination papers, Roni said his father was the architect of Gazipur and he wanted to continue the trend of development started by his father.

Earlier on Wednesday, mayoral candidate of ruling Awami League Azmat Ullah violated nomination paper submission protocols by bringing more than five people with him.

At least 10 leaders and activists accompanied the ruling party's candidate to the office of the returning officer. 
The election commission had directed candidates not to bring five people along with them or put on a show while submitting nomination papers in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation election. 

"My strength is the common people, and I know they support the Awami League; therefore, I do not consider anyone an opponent," he said after submitting the papers. 
"Since the voting date was announced, we have seen enthusiasm and excitement among the people of Gazipur at all levels. The Bangladesh government has repeatedly declared the Election Commission an independent institution, and as per their announcement, we firmly believe that the election will be 100% fair, unhindered and impartial."

