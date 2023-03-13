Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on 17 Mar

Bangladesh

UNB
13 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:35 pm

Gazette issued for hoisting national flag on 17 Mar

Marking the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day, the national flag should be hoisted in public and private offices and buildings on 17 March (Friday).

A gazette notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain has been issued to this effect.

According to the notification, the government has directed to hoist the national flag in all government, semi-government, autonomous, and non-government institutions and educational institutions, including Bangladesh missions abroad, to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on 17 March.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on 17 March 1920 in Gopalganj's Tungipara.

In 1971, under his leadership, Bangladesh earned independence through a bloody nine-month liberation war. But on 15 August 1975, the anti-liberation forces killed the father of the nation along with his family.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / gazette

