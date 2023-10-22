Gaza war: Students, teachers of Tanzimul Ummah International Tahfiz School form human chain against Israel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 09:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Students and teachers of Tanzimul Ummah International Tahfiz School in Dhaka formed a human chain on Saturday in protest against the Israeli attacks on Palestine. 

On Saturday morning, they formed the chain in front of the school holding various placards and banners, says a press release. 

They demanded that the killings by Israel be stopped immediately.

Besides, they also called upon different international bodies like the OIC, Arab League, and the United Nations to stand by the oppressed Muslim men, women and children of Palestine, the press release adds.

The Tanzimul Ummah International Tahfiz School is a school run by Tanzimul Ummah Foundation.

