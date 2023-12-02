Gaza crisis has severe implications for international system at large: Security Analyst

Palestinians gather around the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef
Palestinians gather around the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

The unprecedented nature of the crisis in Gaza will change the general strategic landscape in the region, said security analysts and academics in a roundtable on Thursday (30 November).

"The severe implications not only for the Middle East but for the international system at large. It will also change the general strategic landscape in the region. Even international initiatives that were taken are also coming into question like the Abraham Accord or the implementation of IMEC," Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, president, Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) said.

At the event titled 'Turbulence in the Middle East: Understanding the Implications', he highlighted the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, expressing Bangladesh's unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine.

He stressed the importance of analysing and understanding the conflict to prevent future crises.

The event hosted by the BIPSS at a city hotel brought together esteemed panellists and experts to dissect the ongoing crisis in Gaza, triggered by the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and its far-reaching implications on the Middle East and the global geopolitical landscape.

Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, Distinguished Fellow at BIPSS and Former Foreign Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, expressed concern over the disproportionate reaction from Israel since the October 7 attack, leading to massive casualties and suffering.

Dr Chowdhury highlighted the complexities of Middle East politics, the vacuum created by the U.S. shift to the Asia-Pacific, and subsequent re-engagement through shuttle diplomacy.

He emphasised the need for global community involvement and the United Nations' potential role, citing the R2P principle.

He suggested that the current crisis might be an excellent case for the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) principle.

Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yousef Ramadan rejected the notion of a religious problem, attributing the issue to the rise of Zionism and the Balfour Declaration.

The ambassador highlighted the dire humanitarian condition in Gaza mentioning the 6000 people still under the rubble.

He called for global awareness and a commitment to justice in resolving the Palestinian issue.

Parvez Karim Abbasi, assistant professor, Department of Economics, East-West University, discussed how Netanyahu's government's actions undermined the Palestinian authority, leading to the rise of Hamas.

He pointed out internal issues in Israel, such as racial and social discrimination, income disparity, and divisions.

He highlighted the rise of settler attacks in the West Bank, often overlooked amid the focus on Gaza.

Professor Abbasi stressed the importance of a fair and just agreement between Israel and Palestine for lasting peace in the region.

 

