Gawsia market at risk: Fire Service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 03:37 pm

Photo: TBS
The capital's Gawsia market, one of the most popular shopping destinations in Dhaka, is at fire risk, said the Fire Service and Civil Defense today.

"This market [Gawsia] doesn't even have their own firefighting team, fire hydrant, smoke detector, or water sources to douse the fire," Fire Service and Civil Defense's Dhaka Zone Chief and Assistant Deputy Director Bazlur Rashid said after inspecting the market for safety protocols on Thursday (6 April).

"During rescue at first and foremost firefighters are in need of a sufficient amount of water, but the number of water sources in the market is not enough. We have found some fire extinguishers and a source of reserve water but that isn't enough to douse a fire," he added.

The official also told journalists that in 2020 a fire drill took place at the market, at that time few recommendations were made.

"Some of them were implemented and some of them are yet to be recognized. Market authorities assured us they would try to obey the recommendations immediately," Bazlur Rashid said.

"We will fix the problems within two-three days what fire service recommended," Gawsia Market Shop Owners Association Convenor Md Kamrul Hasan Babu said. 

When asked why they didn't take into account the recommendations made by the fire service, he blamed the global pandemic for the delay.

Asked why they allowed setting up shops at stairs, and emergency exits, he replied that's not his concern.

The fire service team also commented that most of the Dhaka markets are at risk of fire incidents.

"Most of the Dhaka markets don't comply with the fire service's recommendations. We have visited the crowded Gawsia market as our regular duty, there is no connection with the Bangabazar market fire incident of this visit," Bazlur Rashid said.

"A good number of Dhaka shopping market and kitchen markets are at risk. Among these, markets in Thataribazar, Rajdhani Supermarket, and Chawkbazar are under highest risks," he further said.

During the visit, National Security Intelligence officials were also present.

