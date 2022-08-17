Gateman, microbus driver at fault for Mirsarai train accident: Probe report

The probe body investigating the tragic accident at a rail crossing in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila, found the rail crossing gateman and driver of the microbus responsible for the accident that left 13 picnickers killed.

The five-member committee formed by the Bangladesh Railway handed over its five-page probe report to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Muhammad Abul Kalam Chowdhury on Tuesday afternoon.

DRM Abul Kalam Chowdhury said the probe report holds Gateman Saddam Hossain and microbus driver Golam Mostafa responsible for the collision between a train and a microbus at a rail crossing near Khoiyachora waterfall on 29 July.

"Gateman Saddam is now behind bars. He failed to prove his presence at the level crossing during the accident," he added.

Thirteen people died when a speeding express train rammed into the microbus full of tourists returning home from visiting the popular waterfall in the hills of Mirsarai.

Following the accident, Railway Police detained the gateman in charge of the level crossing at the time of the accident.